 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Review board dismisses plea for extension in Saad Rizvi's detention

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

  • Provincial review board dismisses plea for extension in detention of Saad Rizvi.
  • Also dismisses request for extension in detention of party activists Usman and Wazir Ali.
  • Saad Rizvi produced before the board at the Lahore High Court on expiry of his 90-day detention period.

LAHORE: A provincial review board on Friday dismissed a government plea for extension in the detention of the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The three-member board comprised of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan.

Hafiz Saad Rizvi was produced before the board at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on expiry of his 90-day detention period.

The government officials assisted the board during in-camera proceedings and requested for an extension in the detention of the TLP chief.

The board also dismissed an application for extension in detention of Rizvi's party activists, Usman and Wazir Ali.

Related items

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the LHC and surrounding areas during the board proceedings.

Following the hearing, Rizvi's counsel Burhan Moazzam said that there are still a few days remaining in the review process. He said that a decision to file applications for bail in other cases will be made at a later stage.

Saad Rizvi was arrested in April.

The federal government that month declared the TLP a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against the party.

The action came after days of violent protests and traffic disruptions in the major cities of Pakistan, which saw public and private property damaged by gangs of hooligans bearing sticks and turning on law enforcement officials at will.

More From Pakistan:

CAA takes 'strong notice' of flight cancellation by some international airlines: NCOC

CAA takes 'strong notice' of flight cancellation by some international airlines: NCOC
Pakistan rejects claims of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Pakistan rejects claims of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad
Karachi: Robbers loot Rs1.2mn, snatch mobile phones from visitors at Ehsaas Programme Centre

Karachi: Robbers loot Rs1.2mn, snatch mobile phones from visitors at Ehsaas Programme Centre
PML-N, PTI fire volleys at each other over power crisis

PML-N, PTI fire volleys at each other over power crisis
Nearly 340 children aged 1-10 contracted COVID-19 in June 2021: health ministry

Nearly 340 children aged 1-10 contracted COVID-19 in June 2021: health ministry

Pakistan condemns killing of teenager in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Pakistan condemns killing of teenager in Indian-occupied Kashmir
SC rejects PPP leader's apology for derogatory remarks against CJP

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for derogatory remarks against CJP
Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell
Pakistan revokes TikTok suspension

Pakistan revokes TikTok suspension
Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US

Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US
Govt using video of NAB chairman to blackmail him, claims Saeed Ghani

Govt using video of NAB chairman to blackmail him, claims Saeed Ghani
Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Latest

view all