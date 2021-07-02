 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Peshawar: Three, including policeman, killed in firing at dogfight event

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Photo showing two dogs locking horns during a dogfighting event — File.
Photo showing two dogs locking horns during a dogfighting event — File.

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a policeman, were killed during an exchange of fire at a dogfighting event after a heated debate erupted between two contesting sides.

The incident took place a day ago in Musazai area of Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a scuffle broke out between the contesting two parties after which they open fire at each other. 

According to the police, two people — identified as Abrar and Fawad Musazai (the policeman) — died on the spot, while two other individuals sustained injuries.  They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where one of them succumbed to their injures and passed away.

Police have filed a case against the culprits, who managed to flee, while an investigation is underway.

More From Pakistan:

FO 'categorically' rejects Pakistan's 'baseless' inclusion into US' Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

FO 'categorically' rejects Pakistan's 'baseless' inclusion into US' Child Soldiers Prevention Act List
No electricity load-shedding during Kashmir election campaign: Gandapur

No electricity load-shedding during Kashmir election campaign: Gandapur
Karachi: Matric exams to begin on July 5

Karachi: Matric exams to begin on July 5
Sindh govt allows businesses to operate till 10pm as per new COVID-19 guidelines

Sindh govt allows businesses to operate till 10pm as per new COVID-19 guidelines

People take to the streets in protest as power crisis intensifies in Punjab

People take to the streets in protest as power crisis intensifies in Punjab
CAA asks foreign airlines to accommodate passengers affected by flight cancellations at the ‘earliest’

CAA asks foreign airlines to accommodate passengers affected by flight cancellations at the ‘earliest’
Pakistan rejects claims of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Pakistan rejects claims of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad
Review board dismisses plea for extension in Saad Rizvi's detention

Review board dismisses plea for extension in Saad Rizvi's detention
Karachi: Robbers loot Rs1.2mn, snatch mobile phones from visitors at Ehsaas Programme Centre

Karachi: Robbers loot Rs1.2mn, snatch mobile phones from visitors at Ehsaas Programme Centre
PML-N, PTI fire volleys at each other over power crisis

PML-N, PTI fire volleys at each other over power crisis
Nearly 340 children aged 1-10 contracted COVID-19 in June 2021: health ministry

Nearly 340 children aged 1-10 contracted COVID-19 in June 2021: health ministry

Pakistan condemns killing of teenager in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Pakistan condemns killing of teenager in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Latest

view all