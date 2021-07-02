Peshawar: Three, including policeman, killed in firing at dogfight event

Photo showing two dogs locking horns during a dogfighting event — File.

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a policeman, were killed during an exchange of fire at a dogfighting event after a heated debate erupted between two contesting sides.

The incident took place a day ago in Musazai area of Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a scuffle broke out between the contesting two parties after which they open fire at each other.

According to the police, two people — identified as Abrar and Fawad Musazai (the policeman) — died on the spot, while two other individuals sustained injuries. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where one of them succumbed to their injures and passed away.

Police have filed a case against the culprits, who managed to flee, while an investigation is underway.

