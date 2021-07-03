 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST breaks records with 106 million views: Watch Here

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Geo TV's blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat has created history yet again.

The soulful OST of the serial, which is crooned by living legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, continues to send waves amongst fans, marking 106 million views on Youtube.

In celebration, makers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi were joined by composer Naveed Nowshad and writer Qamar Nowshad and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan himself for a cake cutting ceremony.

Talking to Geo News, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that the drama serial "Khuda Aur Mohabbat” is a wonderful drama of Geo TV which has been beautifully filmed by Wajahat Hussain.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat has paved its way in the hearts of audiences ever since its pilot episode in February. Now with 106 million views for its OST, the show's popularity is increasing with every passing day.

The Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz starrer drama also casts other artists including Javed Sheikh, Usman Pirzada, Rubina Ashraf, Sunita Marshall, Actress Tobia Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan and Mirza Zain Baig in prominent roles.

The drama is aired every Friday at 8 pm on Geo TV.

