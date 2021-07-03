 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

HEC agrees to put on hold 2-year associate degree, 4-year graduation programmes: sources

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

The Higher Education Commission logo. — Twitter/HEC/File
The Higher Education Commission logo. — Twitter/HEC/File

  • VCs from several universities express concerns over policy.
  • VCs say policy cannot be implemented this year.
  • HEC agrees to put policy on hold; will issue notification in this regard soon.

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has agreed to postpone bringing two-year associate degree programmes and a four-year graduation programme, sources said Friday.

The development came during an online session, where several vice-chancellors from private and public universities from across the country were in attendance.

The vice-chancellors, expressing concerns over the discontinuation of two-year degree programmes, said it would not be possible to implement the new policy this year, asking for additional time to do so in a more effective manner.

Related items

Following the concerns of the VCs, the HEC agreed to postpone the two-year associate degree and four-year graduation programmes and said it would issue a notification in this regard soon.

What was the HEC’s policy?

A notification issued on November 17, 2020 by the HEC read that the commission had phased out two-year programmes after the academic year 2018 and subsequently 2019.

The HEC expressed concern in the notification that those two-year programmes were still being offered by varsities and degree awarding institutes and their affiliated colleges.

“In this regard, varsities are directed not to offer admission in the two-year BA and BSc programmes and that the degrees shall not be recognised by the HEC for students enrolled in the programmes after December 2018,” the notification read. The commission also posted a message on its official website, warning students not to seek admissions to two-year degree programmes.

However, the HEC also clarified that the degree colleges could, instead, start two-year associate degree programmes introduced in 2011.

As per the HEC’s official statement, the decision of abolishing the two-year degree programmes was taken in 2004 with the aim of enhancing the quality of degree programmes as per international standards.

The commission, however, granted a transition period until 2016 to the varsities for phasing out the said programmes.

The two-year associate degree programmes allowed by the HEC are a substitute for the bachelors of arts (BA) and bachelors of science (BSC) degree programmes and is equivalent to 14 years of education.

On the completion of an associate degree programme, the graduates can secure admissions to the fifth semester of a 4-year BS programme.

More From Pakistan:

Saeed Ghani declares he will go to NAB's Karachi office on Monday, offer himself up for arrest

Saeed Ghani declares he will go to NAB's Karachi office on Monday, offer himself up for arrest
NAB has recovered Rs33 billion in Asif Zardari's fake accounts case: Fawad Chaudhry

NAB has recovered Rs33 billion in Asif Zardari's fake accounts case: Fawad Chaudhry
PM's aide claims Bilawal eyeing deal with Washington

PM's aide claims Bilawal eyeing deal with Washington
Hamza Shahbaz asked by FIA to provide money trail within 30 days

Hamza Shahbaz asked by FIA to provide money trail within 30 days
Blog: Has the US learned from its experience in Afghanistan?

Blog: Has the US learned from its experience in Afghanistan?
Weather update: Sindh, Punjab cities can expect heatwave in July, warns Met dept

Weather update: Sindh, Punjab cities can expect heatwave in July, warns Met dept
Which country has the strongest passport in the world?

Which country has the strongest passport in the world?
Woman who accused family friend of raping her agrees to marry him: Lahore police

Woman who accused family friend of raping her agrees to marry him: Lahore police
No compromise on CPEC, China ties, says FM Qureshi

No compromise on CPEC, China ties, says FM Qureshi
NAB to send Saeed Ghani legal notice for 'misleading public'

NAB to send Saeed Ghani legal notice for 'misleading public'
Daily coronavirus case and death counts slowly going up again in Pakistan

Daily coronavirus case and death counts slowly going up again in Pakistan
Despite hostilities, Pakistanis prayed for India during COVID-19 crisis: study

Despite hostilities, Pakistanis prayed for India during COVID-19 crisis: study

Latest

view all