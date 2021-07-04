 
KP police arrest Peshawar brothers for thrashing sister with hammer, helmet

One of the two suspects hits the victim with a hammer as she lies on the floor. Photo: Twitter screengrab
  • Peshawar brothers thrash sister with helmet, hammer. 
  • Suspects confess to thrashing sister for demanding her share in father's property. 
  • Victim shifted to hospital for medical treatment. 

PESHAWAR: Two brothers who can be seen in a video (which has gone viral on social media) brutally assaulting their sister with a hammer and a helmet, were arrested by police on Saturday night. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police confirmed the suspects, Aftab and Arshad, sons of Abdul Hannan, had been arrested by the Capital City Police from Amin Colony in Peshawar. 

"Upon interrogation, the suspects confirmed they thrashed their sister, Mismah, for demanding her share in their father's property," tweeted KP police. 

Police said the woman had been shifted to a hospital for medical examination. After the examination, a case will be registered against the brothers at Bhana Mari Police Station, confirmed police. 

Trigger warning: A violent scene is being described below

The brothers can be seen in the video clip, pushing the woman down to the floor and repeatedly hitting her with a hammer and a helmet. At one point, one of the suspects can be seen throwing the helmet at the woman as she shrieks in pain. 

Another woman tries to intervene but she is grabbed by the throat and pushed to the floor violently by one of the suspects.

