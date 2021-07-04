 
Bollywood
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Ram Gopal Varma comes out in defence of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao against trolls

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma came out in defence of Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao against social media trolls and wished them a ‘more colourful’ life following their divorce.

'Mr. Perfectionist' and Kiran announced their split after 15 years of their marriage on Saturday.

Ram Gopal took to Twitter and defended the former celebrity couple against trolls after they announced their divorce.

He tweeted, “If Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have no problem with divorcing each other, why should anyone else have it in the whole world? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way, whereas the couple are being personally professional!”

The filmmaker further said, “Hey Amir Khan and Kiran Rao am sure u are doing whatever u are doing wishing well for each other and to have happier times in future for both ur own personal reasons which would be obviously known best only to u.”

Ram Gopal Varma went on to say, “I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity.”


