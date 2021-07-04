Minal Khan admitted to hospital, fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wishes well

Minal Khan in hospital, fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wishes her well

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is paying a visit to his celebrity fiance Minal Khan at the hospital.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared a selfie with Minal Khan who was seen resting in a hospital bed. The duo also kept their masks on.

"Get Well Soon," he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.

Although the reason for Minal's hospital visit has not yet been revealed, the Parchayee star did update fans with a photo of her plastered foot on her Instagram Story.

