Minal Khan admitted to hospital, fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wishes well

Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is paying a visit to his celebrity fiance Minal Khan at the hospital.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared a selfie with Minal Khan who was seen resting in a hospital bed. The duo also kept their masks on.

"Get Well Soon," he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.

Although the reason for Minal's hospital visit has not yet been revealed, the Parchayee star did update fans with a photo of her plastered foot on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:

