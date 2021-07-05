 
Showbiz
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Saba Qamar calls her niece ‘Billie Eilish’ in birthday note

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar showered love and extended sweet wishes to her niece on her birthday, calling her ‘Billie Eilish’.

Saba Qamar took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘brilliant’ niece alongwith several hilarious video clips of her.

The Manto actress said “Happy Birthday To My Brilliant Niece. You have the kindest heart and a sweetness that’s beyond compare. You are a wonder. Keep shining your light and sharing your fire. You have so much to offer this world.”

She also dubbed her niece Billie Eilish. “Khala loves you mari sasti Billie Eilish”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

