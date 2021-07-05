 
pakistan
Monday Jul 05 2021
Faisalabad: Labourer tortured, filmed for TikTok video

Monday Jul 05, 2021

FAISALABAD: A labourer was subjected to torture and humiliation after being abducted in the Faisalabad's Muridwala area, while his ordeal was filmed and uploaded to the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

According to Geo News, some people, belonging to an influential background, shaved the poor man's head and moustache, beat him with sticks and humiliated him. What's more, the entire episode was filmed to be uploaded to TikTok, police said.

The suspects then made the video viral all over social media.

Following the incident, a case has been registered in Muridwala Police Station and two main suspects have been arrested, the police added.

