 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar returns to direction after five years

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Karan Johar returns to direction after five years

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed his return to film direction after five years and will announce his next movie on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar shared a video based on clips from the films he directed and said “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once.”

He further said “It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Karan added “Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am.”

More From Showbiz:

Aymen Saleem announces to quit acting

Aymen Saleem announces to quit acting
Kareena Kapoor delights fans with first look of ‘Bhoot Police’

Kareena Kapoor delights fans with first look of ‘Bhoot Police’
Saba Qamar calls her niece ‘Billie Eilish’ in birthday note

Saba Qamar calls her niece ‘Billie Eilish’ in birthday note
Bushra Ansari claps back at trolls after viral dance video

Bushra Ansari claps back at trolls after viral dance video
Dilip Kumar 'to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow,' says doctor

Dilip Kumar 'to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow,' says doctor

Sonam Kapoor slams pay disparity in Bollywood: 'I can stand up to it'

Sonam Kapoor slams pay disparity in Bollywood: 'I can stand up to it'
Minal Khan admitted to hospital, fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wishes well

Minal Khan admitted to hospital, fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wishes well
Dananeer Mobeen gives peek into her 'bad skin day': 'Embrace Yourself

Dananeer Mobeen gives peek into her 'bad skin day': 'Embrace Yourself
Kartik Aaryan's next will no longer be called 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha': Here's why

Kartik Aaryan's next will no longer be called 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha': Here's why
The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh brings all-new quiz show on television

The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh brings all-new quiz show on television
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together for first time after divorce: Watch

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together for first time after divorce: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan wants to star in Alia Bhatt’s next production venture

Shah Rukh Khan wants to star in Alia Bhatt’s next production venture

Latest

view all