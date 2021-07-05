Karan Johar returns to direction after five years

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed his return to film direction after five years and will announce his next movie on Tuesday.



Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar shared a video based on clips from the films he directed and said “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once.”

He further said “It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Karan added “Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am.”