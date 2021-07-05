 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Ashraf Malkham

Customs officials foil heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad Airport

Ashraf Malkham

Monday Jul 05, 2021

— File photo
— File photo

ISLAMABAD: A bid to smuggle 30 kilogrammes of heroin to the United Kingdom was foiled at Islamabad International Airport, customs officials said Monday.

The heroin, according to the customs officials, was being smuggled in a clothes' consignment. The contraband was identified at the airport's scanner.

The suspects were travelling to the UK via a foreign flight, the customs officials, said without naming which airline they were about to board.

Two people involved in the act have been arrested, they added.

