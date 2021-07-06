Beijing appreciates PM Imran Khan’s remarks on Communist Party of China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. File photo

China appreciates PM Imran Khan's remarks about the ruling party.

Spokesperson says CPC has pioneered a new and unique Chinese path of modernization and created a new model for human advancement.

Pakistani PM had said that the Chinese model is better than Western democracy.

BEIJING: China on Monday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks praising the Communist Party of China (CPC) for finding a unique model of governance and introducing enormous development for the Chinese society in its own way.



During a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said these comments are “appreciable”.

“I have noted the relevant report. Also noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that CPC has found a unique model and brought enormous developments for the Chinese society in its own way beating many Western democracies. We appreciate these remarks,” he said.

He said, lately, many foreign media and people from different social sections have expressed warm congratulations on the CPC centenary.

“They said that the CPC committed to its founding mission has overcome all kinds of difficulties and led the Chinese nation to great achievements in socio-economic development,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the century-long journey of the CPC has shaken the world and added, as General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary, socialism with Chinese characteristics is fundamental achievement of the party and the people forged through innumerable hardships and great sacrifices and it is the right path to achieve national rejuvenation.



Wang Wenbin said, “As we have upheld and developed the socialism with Chinese characteristics and driven coordinated progress in material, political, cultural, ethical, social and ecological terms, we have pioneered a new and unique Chinese path of modernization and created a new model for human advancement.”

He expressed the confidence that the Chinese nation will continue to follow this path.

'CPC model better than Western democracy'

Last week, PM Imran Khan, while talking to Chinese media persons who were visiting Islamabad as part of the CPC 100th anniversary celebrations, had praised the Chinese leadership and the ruling CPC for pulling out millions of people from extreme poverty and making China the world's second-largest economy in a few decades.

The premier was of the view that the Chinese system is better than Western democracy.

"China's process to hunt talent and then polish it is better than any electoral democracy," he had said.

In our society and western countries, he had said, it is difficult to bring changes and it isn't always not possible to do what is better for the society.

"China's success lies in the ability of its system to accept change."