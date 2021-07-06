 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Pakistani film and TV actress Atiqa Odho has come out in support of veteran star Bushra Ansari after the latter received flak on social media over her viral dance video.

Taking to Instagram, Atiqa Odho posted sweet photos with Bushra and wrote a lengthy note in her support.

She wrote, “#abhitomainjawanhoon I stand by #BushraAnsari She is a #Legend of our country and has served us well. No one has the right to tell her how to live or behave. She is not a criminal so stop treating her as if she's broken any laws.”

“Living life and bringing joy to people is not a crime, it’s a service. Those who don't respect their elders just expose their own poor upbringing.”

The Nijat actress further said, “Bushra is a friend and inspires us fellow actors constantly with her talent, grace and charm. Faceless and nameless people should be ashamed of themselves for attacking an #Icon of our industry in such a pathetic manner. Grow up!”.

“Carry on smiling #BushraAnsari, we are with you as always,” Atiqa concluded.

