Azad Kashmir elections 2021: PM Imran Khan to address rallies of PTI candidates

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks. Photo: File

PM to speak in PTI rallies on July 12, 18 and 23.

PM briefed on PTI candidates' election campaigns.

Political parties to lock horns for electoral showdown in Kashmir on July 25.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will campaign for his party's candidates in the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections, as political parties brace for a showdown ahead of the July 25 polls.

A meeting was held Tuesday where it was decided that PM Imran Khan will speak at rallies of PTI candidates in Azad Kashmir divisions to bolster the party's election campaign.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and Azad Kashmir former prime minister and President of PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan called on the prime minister to discuss the matter.



The prime minister will address PTI rallies on July 12 in Mirpur and on July 18, another in Bagh. He will address the last meeting of the election campaign in Muzaffarabad on July 23, as per a report in The News.

Sultan and Gandapur briefed the prime minister on the election campaigns of the PTI candidates during the meeting.

Polling to be held on July 25

The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region's election commission had announced earlier.

Chief election commissioner Justice retired Abdul Rasheed Sulehria had announced the decision.

The chief election commissioner had also announced a code of conduct for contesting parties and candidates, allowing them only one big public gathering in each constituency besides banning huge banners placards and posters.

He had said the limit of election expenditures had been fixed as Rs5 million for each candidate and the candidates will file the details of expenditures before the election commissioner, which he said was empowered to take action against spending above the fixed limit.

He said with the announcement of the schedule, a ban had been imposed on all types of appointments, transfers and postings, announcement, and implementation of new development schemes by the government.

He had said the commission will seek the army’s assistance for conducting the elections in a free, fair and independent manner however in case of unavailability of armed forces, civil armed forces and paramilitary forces like Rangers, Frontier corps will be called for the purpose.

CEC had said no candidate, including AJK prime minister or ministers and special assistance of the federal government, will be allowed to use official vehicles in the election campaign and strict action will be taken against any violation of the code of conduct under the law.