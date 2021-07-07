‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’

Dilip Kumar was known for playing a significant role in bringing together Hindus and Muslims

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday, leaving the mourning his tragic demise.

The Devdas actor was known far and wide not just for his extraordinary presence of the silver screens in the subcontinent, but also for playing a significant role in bringing together Hindus and Muslims of the region.

The icon had done so by visiting Pakistan twice, as revealed by the former foreign minister of the country, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, who had visited the actor during his trip to Mumbai, India.

After his visit to the actor's residence in Bandra, Kasuri was asked why he chose to stop by at Kumar’s home.

He responded saying: “Dilip Kumar Saab visited Pakistan twice secretly to bring Hindus and Muslims together. I have disclosed it in my book (Neither a hawk nor a dove) as well.”

“He is one guy who can bring India and Pakistan together. I gifted him my book and he signed and gifted me his autobiography. To me, this signed book will hold great significance. I wish Dilip Saab a long and healthy life,” added Kasuri.