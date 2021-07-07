 
Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, who passed away today (Wednesday), once lavished praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan at an event a couple of decades ago. 

In an old video clip shared by PTI Senator Faisal Javed, Kumar can be seen, at what seems to be a fundraiser, heaping praise on the cricketer-turned-politician. Khan was an international cricket star then who had not taken to politics. 

"I have never, in my whole career, seen one single individual, take up so much on himself and do it with such finesse, with such grace and with such astounding success," Kumar can be heard in the clip saying. 

The camera focuses on Khan, who can be seen listening to the speech, smiling shyly as the audience applauds. 

Kumar goes on to hail Khan as a "shining example" for all those who take to sports or any other service and bring adulation to it. 

"Blessed was the womb of the mother who bore such a beautiful and brave boy," Kumar then says, pointing towards Khan. "A boy who has such lofty aspirations". 

The clip then concludes with Kumar telling the audience how lucky Pakistanis were that they had Khan in their midst, adding that it was remarkable how he had "batted and bowled his way" to superstardom. 

"His Urdu and soft pronunciation was very impressive. Sharing his great words for Imran Khan," tweeted the PTI senator with the video clip. 

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,” Faisal Farooqui - a family friend - posted on the actor's official Twitter Wednesday. 

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.

Born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) as Mohammad Yousuf Khan, he began his film career in 1944 with "Jawar Bhata".

The versatile actor, who would have been 99 in December, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Condolences poured in from political, social and cultural circles in India and Pakistan as they mourned the loss of the actor.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kumar will be remembered as a "cinematic legend".

Kumar, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, won hearts with his stellar performances in some of Indian cinema's most iconic and landmark films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Deedar, Daagh, Azad, and Ganga Jamuna.

Kumar's illustrious career spanned several decades. He transitioned from playing the romantic-tragic lead to character roles from the '80s on, in films such as Kranti, Shakti, Karma and Saudagar. 1998's Qila was his last film.


