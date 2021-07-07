Dilip Kumar: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and more react to actor's tragic demise

Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday, will continue to live in the hearts of his fans forever

Dilip Kumar has left behind an unfathomable legacy of decades of immaculate work.



The actor who passed away on Wednesday morning will continue to live in the hearts of his fans forever.

From Katrina Kaif to Ajay Devgn, Kumar's death is being mourned by a number of Bollywood stars.

Take a look





Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar, on June 29, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

He reportedly was suffering from protate cancer and had kidney failure.