 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Dilip Kumar: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and more react to actor's tragic demise

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday, will continue to live in the hearts of his fans forever

Dilip Kumar has left behind an unfathomable legacy of decades of immaculate work.

The actor who passed away on Wednesday morning will continue to live in the hearts of his fans forever.

From Katrina Kaif to Ajay Devgn, Kumar's death is being mourned by a number of Bollywood stars.

Take a look


Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar, on June 29, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

He reportedly was suffering from protate cancer and had kidney failure. 

More From Showbiz:

When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi

When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi
From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar

From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar
‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’

‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday
Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'

Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'
Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now
Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here
Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan
Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari

Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari

Latest

view all