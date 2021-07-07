PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

Prime Minister Imran Khan just shared a blast from the past on his recent Instagram post.



A memorable childhood photo of PM Khan with his maternal uncle, Ahmad Raza Khan, was shared from the premier's official account Wednesday.

PM Khan wrote that the picture was taken at a cousin’s wedding when he was just seven years old.

"My uncle (My Mother’s only brother) Ahmad Raza Khan standing behind me," the premier wrote.

Supporters of the prime minister expressed their good wishes in the comments section and praised his young looks.



Who is Ahmad Raza Khan?

PM Khan’s maternal uncle, Ahmad Raza Khan, was a lieutenant general retired from the Pakistan Army.

Born to Indian Pashtun nobility, the then officer of the British Royal Army opted for Pakistan and joined the Pakistan Army in 1947.

Much like Imran Khan, his uncle also possessed a talent for cricket and played first-class cricket in India and Pakistan. His highest score was 101 in a match he played for the Ranji Trophy in 1935.