 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

Prime Minister Imran Khan just shared a blast from the past on his recent Instagram post.

A memorable childhood photo of PM Khan with his maternal uncle, Ahmad Raza Khan, was shared from the premier's official account Wednesday.

PM Khan wrote that the picture was taken at a cousin’s wedding when he was just seven years old.

"My uncle (My Mother’s only brother) Ahmad Raza Khan standing behind me," the premier wrote.

Supporters of the prime minister expressed their good wishes in the comments section and praised his young looks.

Who is Ahmad Raza Khan?

PM Khan’s maternal uncle, Ahmad Raza Khan, was a lieutenant general retired from the Pakistan Army.

Born to Indian Pashtun nobility, the then officer of the British Royal Army opted for Pakistan and joined the Pakistan Army in 1947.

Much like Imran Khan, his uncle also possessed a talent for cricket and played first-class cricket in India and Pakistan. His highest score was 101 in a match he played for the Ranji Trophy in 1935.

More From Pakistan:

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala
'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar
Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'

Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'
Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC
Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise

Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise
Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team

Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team
Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%
Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan

Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan
Azad Kashmir elections 2021: PM Imran Khan to address rallies of PTI candidates

Azad Kashmir elections 2021: PM Imran Khan to address rallies of PTI candidates
Narrative of suppression of freedom of expression being promoted under a conspiracy: Fawad

Narrative of suppression of freedom of expression being promoted under a conspiracy: Fawad

Latest

view all