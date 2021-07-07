NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday held a meeting to express concern over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and directed provinces to ensure the strict implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while all provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video links.

During the meeting, a discussion related to the violations of the SOPs in different sectors also took place. After being briefed about the situation, the minister instructed the provinces to ensure the strict implementation of the SOPs. He also directed the provinces to ramp up their coronavirus vaccination drives.

The NCOC also issued special instructions for the occasion of Eidul Azha to ascertain that the number of COVID-19 cases does not escalate.

Meanwhile, Umar told the attendees that the western border of the country has been closed since June 17 due to the worrying coronavirus situation arising in Afghanistan. He added that the government is making arrangements to bring back Pakistanis who have been stranded in Afghanistan.

The NCOC also said that individuals who have been vaccinated would be required to quarantine for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19.