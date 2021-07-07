 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News

  • NCOC expressed concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
  • Directs provinces to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs, especially during the occasion of Eid ul Adha. 
  • Says individuals who have been vaccinated would be required to quarantine for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday held a meeting to express concern over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and directed provinces to ensure the strict implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures on the occasion of Eid ul Adha. 

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while all provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video links.

During the meeting, a discussion related to the violations of the SOPs in different sectors also took place. After being briefed about the situation, the minister instructed the provinces to ensure the strict implementation of the SOPs. He also directed the provinces to ramp up their coronavirus vaccination drives. 

The NCOC also issued special instructions for the occasion of Eidul Azha to ascertain that the number of COVID-19 cases does not escalate. 

Meanwhile, Umar told the attendees that the western border of the country has been closed since June 17 due to the worrying coronavirus situation arising in Afghanistan. He added that the government is making arrangements to bring back Pakistanis who have been stranded in Afghanistan.

The NCOC also said that individuals who have been vaccinated would be required to quarantine for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. 

More From Pakistan:

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP
PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding
Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala
'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar
Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'

Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'
Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC
Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise

Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise
Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team

Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team
Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%
Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan

Watch: When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan

Latest

view all