Three teenagers die after drowning in Keenjhar Lake

THATTA: Three teenagers lost their lives after being drowned in the Keenjhar Lake, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the three teens had gone to the lake to enjoy a picnic. However, they accidentally fell into the water and did not know how to swim.

All three were residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town in Karachi and were aged between 15 to 17 years old.

Police said two of the three teens have been identified as Samiullah and Jafar, meanwhile, the third one could not be identified.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Karachi, police said.