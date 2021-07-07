 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Three teenagers die after drowning in Keenjhar Lake

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

  • Police say two of the three deceased have been identified.
  • The teens had gone to the lake for a picnic. 
  • Bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Karachi, per police. 

THATTA:  Three teenagers lost their lives after being drowned in the Keenjhar Lake, police said Wednesday. 

According to the police, the three teens had gone to the lake to enjoy a picnic. However, they accidentally fell into the water and did not know how to swim.

All three were residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town in Karachi and were aged between 15 to 17 years old. 

Police said two of the three teens have been identified as Samiullah and Jafar, meanwhile, the third one could not be identified. 

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Karachi, police said. 

More From Pakistan:

NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha
Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP
PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding
Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala
'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar
Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'

Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'
Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC
Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise

Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistani politicians mourn Bollywood icon's demise
Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team

Economist ranking: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC, SBP and Ehsaas team
Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Islamabad police arrest man for assaulting young couple

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

Matric exams: Mathematics paper leaks in Karachi

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

Latest

view all