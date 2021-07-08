Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who officially became family this weekend, won hearts with their gesture as the new couple shared a moment with children on their wedding day.

The songstress posted a snap capturing her suited-up sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, posing with herself and their new stepfather on his Oklahoma ranch.

The heart-melting photo shows the newlyweds standing behind the kids with a sweeping view of the ranch in the distance.



Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, looked as happier than ever as they spent a few moments with their boys to bring true smile to their faces.

Sharing the moment with fans on social media, Gwen thanked the person responsible for her son's suits in the caption: "thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx."

Gwen Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton after six years together on his Oklahoma ranch this past weekend.

