Olivia Rodrigo sends message to 'future husband' after Louis Partridge split

Rodrigo, 23, and Partridge, also 23, reportedly broke up in December 2025 after nearly 3 years of dating

Olivia Rodrigo hasn’t given up on love after her breakup with Louis Partridge.

While promoting her newly-released album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, in an interview with the BBC, the pop star shared a playful message for the man she hopes to marry someday, complete with instructions for the perfect proposal.

After recalling a proposal she once witnessed in London's Hampstead Heath, the Grammy winner admitted she'd love a future partner to pop the question in New York City's Central Park.

"I'd love it if someone paid for a placard on one of the benches that said, 'Will you marry me?' " Rodrigo, 24, said with a laugh. "Then you'd sit down and you're like, 'Oh, my God!' "

She then added a direct message for her future spouse: "So spread the word... Hopefully my future husband will see this."

Rodrigo’s comments come months after it was reported that she broke up with Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge after nearly three years of dating. Though she has not addressed the breakup directly, Rodrigo confirmed that her new album was inspired by a relationship in her life that recently ended.

“This was my first time being in a real, ‘big girl’ relationship,” she told Dazed in a recent interview, confirming that the album is about “a love story that falls apart.”

In a letter to fans on the album’s release day on Friday, June 12, Rodrigo wrote, “The record is a time capsule of a relationship in all of its highs and lows. It’s my attempt at capturing love from both sides of the coin. The hope and the disappointment. The insanity and the clarity. The entanglement and the unraveling.”