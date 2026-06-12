Christina Applegate relies on 'humour' during MS battle, says co-star

Applegate's 'Married... With Children' costar David Faustino addresses her health struggles

Christina Applegate is still leaning on one of her greatest strengths as she battles multiple sclerosis: her sense of humour.

According to her former Married... With Children co-star David Faustino, the actress remains as sharp and sarcastic as ever despite facing ongoing health challenges. Speaking to Us Weekly in an interview published on June 11, Faustino opened up about Applegate's “very hard” MS battle, which she revealed in 2021.

While Applegate's recent health struggles have included a hospitalisation and periods of severe pain, Faustino said one thing hasn't changed: “She gets through this with some humour, and that’s kind of her way that she moves through it,” he explained, adding that the Emmy winner remains “extremely sarcastic” and “extremely dry.”

The update comes months after Applegate, 54, shared her own message with fans following a hospitalisation.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” the actress added.