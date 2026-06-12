 
Geo News

Christina Applegate relies on 'humour' during MS battle, says co-star

The Emmy-winning actress was recently hospitalised amid her battle with multiple sclerosis
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 12, 2026

Applegates Married... With Children costar David Faustino addresses her health struggles
Applegate's 'Married... With Children' costar David Faustino addresses her health struggles

Christina Applegate is still leaning on one of her greatest strengths as she battles multiple sclerosis: her sense of humour.

According to her former Married... With Children co-star David Faustino, the actress remains as sharp and sarcastic as ever despite facing ongoing health challenges. Speaking to Us Weekly in an interview published on June 11, Faustino opened up about Applegate's “very hard” MS battle, which she revealed in 2021.

While Applegate's recent health struggles have included a hospitalisation and periods of severe pain, Faustino said one thing hasn't changed: “She gets through this with some humour, and that’s kind of her way that she moves through it,” he explained, adding that the Emmy winner remains “extremely sarcastic” and “extremely dry.”

The update comes months after Applegate, 54, shared her own message with fans following a hospitalisation.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” the actress added.

Was it really Shakira? Body double rumours take over 2026 World Cup show
Was it really Shakira? Body double rumours take over 2026 World Cup show
Katy Perry plans live debut of 'Wonder' at World Cup with special guest
Katy Perry plans live debut of 'Wonder' at World Cup with special guest
David Hockney dies: legacy of British pop art icon lives on
David Hockney dies: legacy of British pop art icon lives on
Why Sydney Sweeney called 'not worthy' at Knicks game? Scooter Braun responds
Why Sydney Sweeney called 'not worthy' at Knicks game? Scooter Braun responds
Is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink's 'Spider Man' role finally revealed?
Is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink's 'Spider Man' role finally revealed?
Kendall Jenner reportedly warns Jacob Elordi about her family
Kendall Jenner reportedly warns Jacob Elordi about her family
Callum Turner opens up about life with Dua Lipa after their wedding
Callum Turner opens up about life with Dua Lipa after their wedding
Olivia Rodrigo debuts 'Stupid Song' live on Jimmy Kimmel show
Olivia Rodrigo debuts 'Stupid Song' live on Jimmy Kimmel show