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Was it really Shakira? Body double rumours take over 2026 World Cup show

Shakira body double rumours spread after World Cup opening show
By
Hina Ali
|

Published June 12, 2026

Was it really Shakira? Body double rumours take over 2026 World Cup show
Was it really Shakira? Body double rumours take over 2026 World Cup show

The most iconic singer Shakira’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City has started massive online debate after some fans questioned if it was really her on stage.

The 49-year-old icon performed the official World Cup song Dai Dai at Estadio Azteca before Mexico’s match against South Africa.

The show was full of lights, dancers and a big crowd enjoying the moment.

Soon after videos went viral, social media users started saying that the performer looked “different” and not Shakira.

Some pointed at her sunglasses, hair and dancing style. However, this quickly turned into claims online that a body double may have been used.

On X and TikTok, fans zoomed in on clips, slowed down moments and compared them with older Shakira performances.

A few people people that said it was clearly her, meanwhile others kept arguing it looked unusual because of lighting and camera angles.

A few posts also added more fuel to the talk, but most of it stayed as online guessing with no proof.

So far, there is no official confirmation of any body double. All broadcast coverage and event listings credit Shakira as the performer on stage.

The ceremony itself was part of a huge World Cup opening, mixing music, dance and football excitement for fans all over the world.

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