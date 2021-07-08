 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has revealed that late Bollywood star Sridevi has and will always be on the top among her 'favourite' actresses and that she is an 'inspiration' for her as an actress and a mother.

Paying rich tribute to Sridevi as she rocked her iconic look in the latest photos, Ayeza said ‘Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother.”

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos from her upcoming project where she rocks in Sridevi’s signature look from her 1989 film Chandni.

Ayeza Khan also shared the lyrics of the song from the film.

She posted the stunning picture of Sridevi and wrote “Teray meray honton pe… meethay meethay geet mitwa!!”

“So grateful to be a part of this project that gave me a chance to enjoy a little part of all my favourite icons. Something I have never done, and never wondered I could do. @sridevi.kapoor @janhvikapoor @khushi05k,” Ayeza Khan continued.

In another post, Ayeza Khan wrote “Geeti As Sri devi Jee”.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

