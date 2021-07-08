Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Neetu Kapoor, mother of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu is celebrating her 63rd birthday today.

The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to wish her a very happy birthday.

Alia wrote “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all” followed by heart emoticons.

She further said “Love you @neetu54”.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt joined the Kapoor family for dinner to celebrate Neetu’s 63rd birthday.