Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio hits 10.71%

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Children wear protective masks as they wait with their mother to cross the road, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan January 15, 2021. Picture taken January 15, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • 3,888 cases recorded in first week of July, says health department.
  • 80 people succumbed to the virus Karachi in a week.
  • 21 people died in District Central alone.

KARACHI: The coronavirus positivity ratio in the metropolis failed to drop below 10%, Sindh Health Department said, as the ratio hit 10.71% on Thursday.

The health department said 3,888 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the first week of July; 80 people succumbed to the virus in the metropolis, while 36,296 tests were conducted.

In the first week of July, 21 people died in District Central, 19 in District West, 16 killed in District East, 12 in District South, eight in District Korangi, and four in District Malir.

Pakistan sees continuous spike in COVID-19 cases

Another 24 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre showed Thursday morning.

During the last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, 15 people died on ventilators.

The NCOC stats revealed that 1,683 people tested positive for coronavirus after 50,531 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 3.33%, with the number of daily cases gradually going up again. At present, the active number of cases is 34,531.

According to a province-wise breakdown of the cases, the total active cases in Sindh are 17,959, in Punjab 17,180, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,011, in Islamabad Capital Territory 2,859, in Balochistan 714, in Gilgit-Baltistan 522 and 1,286 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 910,609 people have recovered across Pakistan, making it a significant count. There is no patient on a ventilator in Balochistan, AJK and GB.

The total number of deaths has reached 22,493, while the total number of cases figure stands at 967,633.

A day earlier, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate passed the 3% mark for the first time in 20 days. The country recorded a positivity rate of 3.27%. The last time the positivity rate was 3% was on June 17.

