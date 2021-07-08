 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan provides lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh fight against COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Pakistans High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (left) handing over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam. — Supplied
Pakistan's High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (left) handing over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam. — Supplied

  • 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, and other equipment has been provided.
  • Pakistan has contributed $3 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts, says High Commissioner in Dhaka.
  • Lifesaving equipment has been provided to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, which is in Dhaka.

Pakistan has provided lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka said on Thursday.

The statement said that the lifesaving equipment has been provided to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, which is situated in Dhaka.

The equipment, which will be used in a separate COVID-19 ward of the hospital, includes 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, an elevator for the hospital building, and a vehicle for use by the ward's staff.

High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam for locally sourced items this afternoon.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui underscored Pakistan’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reiterating its commitment to addressing the impact of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries, particularly Bangladesh, with which it enjoys fraternal ties.

In this connection, the high commissioner recalled a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina last year on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the context of regional cooperation, the high commissioner mentioned that Pakistan had contributed $3 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the common fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our cooperation with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital is a robust expression of solidarity and support to Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in their fight against COVID," he said.

It is also a testament to Pakistan’s strong commitment to promotion of regional cooperation under SAARC, the high commissioner added.

President Ahsania Mission, Alam, thanked the High Commission for Pakistan for its timely contribution and briefed the high commissioner on various projects of the hospital.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan appeals to nation to wear masks on Eid ul Adha, get vaccinated

PM Imran Khan appeals to nation to wear masks on Eid ul Adha, get vaccinated

Maryam addresses rally in Chattar Klas to kick off AJK election campaign

Maryam addresses rally in Chattar Klas to kick off AJK election campaign
Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio hits 10.71%

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio hits 10.71%
Matric board exams: Paper for grade 9 leaks on social media

Matric board exams: Paper for grade 9 leaks on social media
Murtaza Wahab to be appointed Karachi Administrator: sources

Murtaza Wahab to be appointed Karachi Administrator: sources
Islamabad couple assault: PM Imran Khan takes notice of incident

Islamabad couple assault: PM Imran Khan takes notice of incident
Weather update: Drizzle expected in Karachi in next 24 hours

Weather update: Drizzle expected in Karachi in next 24 hours
Pakistan may face GSP+ suspension if human rights conditions not met: EU

Pakistan may face GSP+ suspension if human rights conditions not met: EU
Adjusting to the new realities of Afghanistan

Adjusting to the new realities of Afghanistan
Not far from the day when sun of freedom will rise for Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

Not far from the day when sun of freedom will rise for Kashmiris: Mishal Malik
Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination bid

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination bid
Love for education: Student appears in exams with a fractured leg in Karachi

Love for education: Student appears in exams with a fractured leg in Karachi

Latest

view all