They should do politics like lions, not cats: Bilawal in veiled dig at PML-N

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Haveli District, on July 8, 2021. — Twitter/PPP

We want them to do politics like lions, not cats, Bilawal says.

PPP will follow PML-N into battle, he says.

"PM Imran has deprived people of roti, kapra, makaan."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Thursday "they" should do politics like lions, not cats, as he took a veiled dig at the PML-N, a day after he had slammed the party for seeking deals with the government.

Bilawal, addressing an election rally at Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Haveli District, said PPP would defeat all political parties, as he urged the region's people to get rid of "cats" — another dig at PML-N.

"We want them to do politics like lions, not cats; we want them to play their due role as an Opposition party so we can give a tough time to the [PTI-led] government," he said.

The PPP chairman asked PML-N to behave like a group of lions, not cats, as the latter makes a run for and refrains from facing a group of the former. "A lion stays within his pride and faces adversities."



PPP will follow PML-N into battle, Bilawal said but asked the party to wage a war first. "PML-N and PTI cannot look [Indian premier] Modi in the eye and confront him."

"The people who talk about sensitivities do not care about people's emotions, as our prime minister deprived people of roti, kapra, makaan," he added.

Bilawal is campaigning for the upcoming 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — which will be held on July 25. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also in the region and is leading her party's campaign.

'Believers of do or die politics now begging to be made PM'



Bilawal, a day earlier, had slammed PML-N and said the people who earlier believed in the politics of "do or die" have now shifted to the politics of "begging".

Bilawal, addressing an election rally in ​​AJK's Poonch area, claimed his political opponents say that if they have to "beg" to become the prime minister, they will do it.

The PPP chairman said if the Opposition decides to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar, his party would support them.

"But we will not become a part of a political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in the future," he said.

Bilawal said jiyalas would head towards Bani Gala — PM Imran Khan's residence — after achieving success in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

"The real face of tabdeeli is historic inflation, poverty, and unemployment," the PPP chairman added.