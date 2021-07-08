 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Met dept predicts rain in several parts of Pakistan next week

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

A general view shows traffic on a Karachi road during the monsoon rain on  August 25, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Flash floods might hit AJK, GB, Punjab, KP.
  • Windstorms might cause damage during the forecast period.
  • Hot, humid weather conditions likely to subside.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast rain in several parts of the country over the next week and warned authorities of flash flooding.

"Heavy rains may generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday to Wednesday," the PMD said in a statement. 

The meteorological department predicted that urban flooding might hit Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Faisalabad on Monday and Tuesday.

"All concerned authorities are advised to remain 'ALERT' during the forecast period," the PMD added.

The predicted effects

  • Possibility of damaging effects due to windstorm during the forecast period.
  • Prevailing water stress in rain-fed areas likely to subside and improvement in water reservoirs during the period.
  • Prevailing hot and humid weather conditions likely to subside during the wet spell.

The areas expected to receive rainfall

From Saturday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershower — with few heavy falls at times — are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Babauddin, Sialkot, Nasowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Juang, Toba Tek Sindh, Sargodha, Nianwali. Khushab, Bhakkar, and Layyeh.

From Sunday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershowers — with few heavy falls at times — are expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurmum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan — Ghizer, Astore, Diames, Skatdu, Galeit. Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and, Kharmang.

Similarly, from Monday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershowers — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Sukkur, Jaccababad, Tharpakar, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas. 

Islamabad couple give statement to police in Usman Mirza assault case

NADRA employees helped foreigners obtain nationality documents: FIA

Karachi University okays continuation of two-year conventional degree programme

Farrukh Habib hopeful Karachi's K-IV water project will be complete by Oct 2023

Interior ministry to register all foreigners in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Lahore: Robbers loot money from marble factory, flee from site

They should do politics like lions, not cats: Bilawal in veiled dig at PML-N

Students from transgender community attend first day of school in Multan

Pakistan provides lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh fight against COVID-19

PM Imran Khan urges nation to wear masks, get vaccinated as dangers of fourth wave loom

NAB to approach SC over bails granted to PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif by high courts

Terrorism once again rearing its head in Pakistan, Maryam says in Muzaffarabad

