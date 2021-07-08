Met dept predicts rain in several parts of Pakistan next week

Thursday Jul 08, 2021
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast rain in several parts of the country over the next week and warned authorities of flash flooding.
"Heavy rains may generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday to Wednesday," the PMD said in a statement.
The meteorological department predicted that urban flooding might hit Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Faisalabad on Monday and Tuesday.
"All concerned authorities are advised to remain 'ALERT' during the forecast period," the PMD added.
From Saturday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershower — with few heavy falls at times — are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Babauddin, Sialkot, Nasowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Juang, Toba Tek Sindh, Sargodha, Nianwali. Khushab, Bhakkar, and Layyeh.
From Sunday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershowers — with few heavy falls at times — are expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurmum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan — Ghizer, Astore, Diames, Skatdu, Galeit. Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and, Kharmang.
Similarly, from Monday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershowers — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Sukkur, Jaccababad, Tharpakar, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.