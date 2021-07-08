Met dept predicts rain in several parts of Pakistan next week

A general view shows traffic on a Karachi road during the monsoon rain on August 25, 2020. — Reuters/File

Flash floods might hit AJK, GB, Punjab, KP.

Windstorms might cause damage during the forecast period.

Hot, humid weather conditions likely to subside.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast rain in several parts of the country over the next week and warned authorities of flash flooding.

"Heavy rains may generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday to Wednesday," the PMD said in a statement.

The meteorological department predicted that urban flooding might hit Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Faisalabad on Monday and Tuesday.



"All concerned authorities are advised to remain 'ALERT' during the forecast period," the PMD added.



The predicted effects

Possibility of damaging effects due to windstorm during the forecast period.

Prevailing water stress in rain-fed areas likely to subside and improvement in water reservoirs during the period.

Prevailing hot and humid weather conditions likely to subside during the wet spell.

The areas expected to receive rainfall

From Saturday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershower — with few heavy falls at times — are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Babauddin, Sialkot, Nasowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Juang, Toba Tek Sindh, Sargodha, Nianwali. Khushab, Bhakkar, and Layyeh.

From Sunday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershowers — with few heavy falls at times — are expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurmum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan — Ghizer, Astore, Diames, Skatdu, Galeit. Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and, Kharmang.

Similarly, from Monday to Wednesday, rain-wind-thundershowers — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Sukkur, Jaccababad, Tharpakar, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.