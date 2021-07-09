 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are reportedly deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor, the name of Saif’s father.

Indian media reported that currently Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son as Jeh.

According to Indian media, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif have been calling their second baby Jeh at home and also deliberating over various other names as well.

The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their second son in February this year, are also considering to name him Mansoor, the name of Saif Ali Khan’s father.

Kareena and Saif have not yet confirmed the name of their second son officially.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor unveiled her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', saying ‘In many ways, this book is like my third child.”


More From Showbiz:

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here
When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP
Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'
Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute
Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video
Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus
Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Latest

view all