Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are reportedly deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor, the name of Saif’s father.

Indian media reported that currently Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son as Jeh.

According to Indian media, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif have been calling their second baby Jeh at home and also deliberating over various other names as well.

The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their second son in February this year, are also considering to name him Mansoor, the name of Saif Ali Khan’s father.

Kareena and Saif have not yet confirmed the name of their second son officially.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor unveiled her first book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', saying ‘In many ways, this book is like my third child.”



