Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Actor Faysal Quraishi is taking a dig at criticism around his viral video.

The star, who is currently hosting a game show on a private channel, has recreated a new version of his infamous clip of lashing out at one of the participants, Muskan.

However this time, he is also joined by his on-screen partner-in-crime, Aijaz Aslam.

While attending a birthday bash of friend Naveed Raza, the Fitoor star re-enacted his lines from the video while Aijaz Aslam played Muskan.

"Kon hain yeah jahil log (who are these illiterate people)," he quipped alongside the clip shared on Thursday.



In the video, fans can also spot other actors including Nabeel, Ayaz Samoo and Faizan Shaikh.

Take a look:



