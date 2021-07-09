 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Actor Faysal Quraishi is taking a dig at criticism around his viral video.

The star, who is currently hosting a game show on a private channel, has recreated a new version of his infamous clip of lashing out at one of the participants, Muskan.

However this time, he is also joined by his on-screen partner-in-crime, Aijaz Aslam.

While attending a birthday bash of friend Naveed Raza, the Fitoor star re-enacted his lines from the video while Aijaz Aslam played Muskan.

"Kon hain yeah jahil log (who are these illiterate people)," he quipped alongside the clip shared on Thursday.

In the video, fans can also spot other actors including Nabeel, Ayaz Samoo and Faizan Shaikh.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP
Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'
Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute
Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video
Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus
Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday
Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother

Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother
Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital
When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites

Latest

view all