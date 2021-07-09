Pet dogs that attacked lawyer in Karachi's DHA to be put down

KARACHI: The pet dogs that had attacked Advocate Mirza Ali Akhtar in the Phase 6 area of the Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood will be euthanised, after the owner of the pets and the victim reached an agreement, it emerged on Friday.



Following the attack on the lawyer, a case was registered against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan, and an Additional District and Sessions Judge South had issued directives to arrest him.

However, in an agreement, dated June 6, 2021, Mirza Akhtar Ali, son of Mirza Akbar Ali, agreed to — "for the sake of Allah" — forgive Humayun Khan, son of Noor Khan, under the following conditions:

Humayun Khan tenders unconditional apology to Mirza Akhtar Ali for the hurt and injury caused to him.

Humayun Khan and family shall not keep at their home any dangerous or ferocious dogs as pets. Any other dogs kept as pets shall be registered with the Clifton Cantonment Board and shall not venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler and shall be muzzled and leashed at all times they are outside.

The two dogs involved in the incident shall be euthanised/put down by a veterinarian immediately. Any other such dogs that Humayun Khan has, he shall give them away.

Humayun Khan shall make a donation of Rs1,000,000 to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation — ACF Animal Rescue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Cantonment Board Clifton last month had made registration of pet dogs mandatory, following the attack on the lawyer.

The CBC, in a notification, said under Section 119 and the Cantonment Act 1924, it is required for all dog owners to get their pets registered. The rate of the form has been fixed at Rs250, while the registration fee will be Rs2,000 per dog.

