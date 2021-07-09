Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as 25th governor of Balochistan

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail administering oath to newly-appointed Balochistan governor, Syed Zahoor Agha at Governor House in Quetta, on July 9, 2021. — INP

BHC chief justice administers oath to the newly-appointed governor of Balochistan Zahoor Agha.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Khan Suri were present during the ceremony.

Agha vows to take all steps for betterment of sectors including education, health, and law and order.

QUETTA: PTI's senior vice-president of the provincial chapter, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel administered the oath to the newly-appointed governor.

Agha took the oath two days after President Arif Alvi named him as the new governor of Balochistan after the former governor, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, tendered his resignation.

Yasinzai, who was appointed as Governor of Balochistan by President Alvi in October 2018, was asked to step down by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter after which the retired judge resigned.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, provincial cabinet members, government officials, and PTI workers also attended the oath-taking ceremony.



Later, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal, ministers, and other party workers congratulated Agha.

Talking to the media, he said he would take all possible measures for the betterment of sectors including education, health, law and order situation, and restoration of trust between the provincial and central governments.

Who is Syed Zahoor Agha?



Syed Zahoor Agha was born in 1971 in Balochistan's Pishin district. His father, Syed Noor Agha, was a businessman by profession. Agha belongs to a well-known tribe of the Pashtoon.

He received his early education from Islamia High School Quetta; completed matriculation in 1987; passed FSc from CFG College Quetta in 1989; and did BSc and MA Literature from University of Balochistan.

His political career began during his student days and he has been very active in the field for more than two decades.

He is considered one of the first leaders of PTI in Balochistan.