Can Pakistanis expect nine days off this Eidul Adha?

KARACHI: Government employees are hoping to get nine days off for Eidul Adha this year, Jang reported Saturday morning.



The crescent moon of the month of Zil Hajj was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter. So the first day of Zil Hajj will be on July 11, while Eid will fall on July 20.

According to the publication's report, Eid holidays in Pakistan are expected to start from Saturday, July 17.

The Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by Eidul Adha holidays on July 21, 22 and 23. The total days off will amount to nine days.



Offices are expected to reopen from July 25.

No official announcement, however, has been made by the government yet.

