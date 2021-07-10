Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Students waiting for paper to start as board exams commence in KP. Photo Daniyal Aziz.

Despite protests and calls for cancellation, exams have start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad.

In Sindh, board exams are underway amid reports of mismanagement and paper leaks.

Exams of only elective subjects are being taken due to coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Intermediate exams started today in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad amid calls for a delay in the papers due to a short time for preparation.

The PML-N had raised this issue in the National Assembly, demanding the government delay the inter exams as students did not get enough time to prepare during the coronavirus lockdown since schools were mostly closed.

However, the federal government refused to postpone the papers, saying it is important to hold exams for the future of students and slammed the “cheap” exam politics of the Opposition lawmakers.

Earlier, the federal government, in consultation with all the provincial authorities, had decided to conduct exams for matric and intermediate students in only elective subjects to facilitate the students amid COVID-19.

Punjab

The intermediate examination started today across Punjab under different education boards.

There are eight education boards in the province: BISE Lahore, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, and BISE Sargodha.

According to a Geo News report, Section 144 has been imposed at the exam centres in Lahore to curb illegal practices.



A psychology paper is scheduled in the morning shift, while students will attempt a statistics paper in the afternoon today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In KP, around 1,415,360 students have registered for the 10th and 12th exams being held under the jurisdiction of eight education boards.

Duty for exam staff depends on whether they are vaccinated or not, according to a spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department.

The official said that mobile phones and other electronic devices are banned in examination centres, while CCTV camera are installed to prevent cheating.

Islamabad

In the federal capital, too, the annual examination 2021 of SSC/HSSC started today.

According to a press release issued by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the exams are being held as per the given schedule.

All students have been requested to report at their examination centres as per their date sheet, keeping in view COVID-19 safety measures.



In Sindh, meanwhile, matric exams had started on July 5.