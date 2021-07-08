 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Web Desk

Love for education: Student appears in exams with a fractured leg in Karachi

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Student brought to a exam centre in Karachi via ambulance.
KARACHI: A student with a fractured leg surprised everyone when he arrived in an ambulance to take his exams in Karachi on Thursday.

According to Geo News, ninth grader Asharab Shah was brought to a centre in Malir by his mother.

The student's mother said that she had to bring him despite the pain. "It is a matter of his education and his whole academic year is at risk."

She added that Shah suffered an injury two weeks ago and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 are underway in Karachi for which a total of 348,249 students have registered for the grade IX and matric exams in the science and general groups.

Of the 438 examination centres, 185 have been set up in government schools and 253 in private schools where 201 centres are for girls and 237 for boys.

