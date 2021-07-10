 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Umar Akmal files police complaint against fans for disturbing him at his house

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

LAHORE: Four of Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal's fans were arrested in Lahore for causing a disturbance outside his residence, Geo News reported Saturday.

The four fans came to the cricketer’s house hoping to get an autograph from middle-order batsman. But the interaction got heated after Akmal refused to give his autograph.

The batsman's fans reported turned violent when Akmal refused to give an autograph after which the batsman called the Punjab Police to de-escalate the situation.

Read more: Umar Akmal apologises to PCB, fans for match-fixing row

SP Aziz confirmed that Akmal has filed a complaint against the four individuals.

Akmal has been in and out of headlines due to charges levied on him in 2020 for failing to report corruption offers made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League edition.

PCB had said earlier this year that Akmal would be eligible to compete again after completing a rehabilitation programme.

