entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Charles knows that people not sympathetic to him will recall his call with Camilla when he becomes King 

Prince Charles' decades-old leaked phone call with Camilla has put his future as the King of England in danger. 

The Prince of Wales regrets making such a call to her then-mistress feeling 'deeply ashamed,'

It all happened when the transcript of his betime phone call with Camilla became public. The details of the transcipt showed Camilla saying she 'can't wait to start the week' with Charles.

They joked about “desperately” wanting to be together “all the time" amid some crude jokes, while arranging where and when they can next see each other.

According to royal author Howard Hodgson the call sent shockwaves across the Palace because both Charles and Camilla were married at the time. He said that “even today the episode troubles the Prince."

“He knows that people not sympathetic to him or the monarchy will recall it at the time of his coronation and at all other meaningful moments in his life," Hodgson claimed.

“He remains deeply ashamed of the embarrassment that he caused his mother, deeply sorry for the pain it caused both his and Camilla’s children.”

