Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Deepika Padukone might just be on her way to sign another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, this time alongside Kartik Aaryan.

As of Friday, the 35-year-old star was spotted walking inside Bhansali's Juhu office in a red Balenciaga upper paired with denim jeans and hot pink heels.

Moments later, the group was also joined by Kartik Aaryan. Although the details of their upcoming project have not been revealed, rumors are that the duo would star together in yet another cinematic piece by Bhansali.



The news comes after Deepika sent an adorable wish for Kartik Aaryan's birthday in November 2020.



"May we star in a film together this year," she wrote for the actor.