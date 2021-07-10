 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson talks rumored return to ‘Black Widow’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Scarlett Johansson talks rumored return to ‘Black Widow’
Scarlett Johansson talks rumored return to ‘Black Widow’

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her rumored return to the Black Widow franchise.

The actor got candid over it all during her interview with Fatherly this Thursday.

She began by clearing the air and admitted that she “has no plans to return as” the Avenger.

She was also quoted saying, “I feel really satisfied with this film. It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity.”

However, that does not mean she is bidding farewell to her time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there. Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting.”

She concluded by saying, “I think there's a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect.”

More From Entertainment:

Mary Carey quits California governor race

Mary Carey quits California governor race

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for 'The Witcher' season 2

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for 'The Witcher' season 2
Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies

Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies
Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo

Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo
Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus

Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus
Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author

Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author
Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite

Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite
Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final

Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final
Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Latest

view all