Punjab to observe SOPs awareness period from July 9 to 18

People standing in line according to the SOPs at a bank. Photo: File

The Punjab government has announced that a standard operating procedures (SOPs) week will be observed throughout the province to raise awareness regarding coronavirus as the country sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam announced that the province will observe the awareness week from July 9 till 18. She added that a letter has been issued to all district commissioners and district police officers on the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid said that a provincial monitoring room has been set up under the Home Department’s supervision.

“It is very important to take precautions even after vaccination. The main aim of the awareness week is to stop the spread of the virus on Eid,” said Rashid.

On the other hand, Aslam said that vaccination was the only solution to stop the spread of the Delta (Indian) variant. She said that the government has developed SOPs for hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, gyms and cinemas.

The secretary said that all these business sectors have been asked to ensure the vaccination of their employees. She added once they are vaccinated the government will declare the area as a vaccinated zone.

“Counters will be set up for the verification of vaccination certificates at entry points,” said the secretary. She added that the verification staff will check the certificate of everyone coming to those areas.

The secretary also said that the government will allow restaurants to keep dine in open till 12am.



For cinema halls, the government has directed the staff to check the vaccination certificates before and at the end of the film.



