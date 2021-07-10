 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
AFP

Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Pakistans ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan speaks during an event in Kabul. Photo: Twitter/Mansoor Ahmad Khan
Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan speaks during an event in Kabul. Photo: Twitter/Mansoor Ahmad Khan

  • Pakistan's envoy Mansoor Ahmad Khan says more international cooperation is needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's govt.
  • Envoy expresses concern that a worsening situation in Afghanistan could trigger a fresh wave of refugees crossing into Pakistan.
  • Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, warns that deployment of militias could make things worse.

KABUL: Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan urged the international community on Saturday to strengthen the country's security forces, warning that deploying militiamen against Taliban could worsen the situation in the war-torn country.

The Taliban have launched a blistering offensive across Afghanistan since early May, capturing a vast swath of the country as US forces leave the country after 20 years.

With the group claiming to control 85% of the country, several warlords have started mobilising fighters to defend their territory and back government forces against the Taliban.

But Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, warned that this could make things worse.

"If things translate into some kind of warfare between militias and Taliban, it will be dangerous," Khan said in an interview with AFP.

"Therefore, it is important that Afghan government's capacity to defend these attacks and these security challenges is strengthened."

On Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan — whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 — vowed to back government forces fighting against the group.

Related items

Pakistan's envoy Khan said more international cooperation was needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which he said was a "legitimate government at the moment in Afghanistan".

"Therefore all the countries, the international community, have to extend all possible support to Afghanistan in dealing with the security challenges," Khan said.

He also expressed concern that a worsening situation in Afghanistan could trigger a fresh wave of refugees crossing into Pakistan.

"If the situation continues to worsen and deteriorate in Afghanistan... there can be an influx of refugees because of very close cross-border cultural contexts and religious context existing between our two societies," he said.

"Our first effort or first focus is to avoid things going into that direction," he said, insisting that a political solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

"If there is an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, it will be in the interest of not only Afghanistan but all of Afghanistan's neighbours."


More From Pakistan:

Will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator at 'any cost': Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator at 'any cost': Sindh Governor Imran Ismail
Pakistan hosting more than 3 million Afghan refugees, does not have capacity for more: Qureshi

Pakistan hosting more than 3 million Afghan refugees, does not have capacity for more: Qureshi
India's investment in Afghanistan appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

India's investment in Afghanistan appears to be sinking: DG ISPR
Shahbaz Sharif accuses FIA of harassment during probe

Shahbaz Sharif accuses FIA of harassment during probe
Monsoon update: Karachi, get ready for rain from July 15

Monsoon update: Karachi, get ready for rain from July 15
Pakistani social enterprise hosts 'Period Party' to celebrate menstruation, womanhood

Pakistani social enterprise hosts 'Period Party' to celebrate menstruation, womanhood
Peshawar: Slogans chanted in support of Afghan Taliban

Peshawar: Slogans chanted in support of Afghan Taliban
Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?

Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?
Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha to fall on July 21 in Pakistan

Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha to fall on July 21 in Pakistan
Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad
Can Pakistanis expect nine days off this Eidul Adha?

Can Pakistanis expect nine days off this Eidul Adha?
Coronavirus positivity rate nearing 4% in Pakistan

Coronavirus positivity rate nearing 4% in Pakistan

Latest

view all