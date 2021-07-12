 
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to his millions of fans for their love and affection on his 31st birthday.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor took to Instagram and shared his adorable photo to thank his fans.

He wrote, “I literally have no words to thank for the amount of Love and affection I have been given this birthday.”

“I’m 31 today and I have uncountable reasons to be grateful for.”

He further said, “I pray for every single person out there in this world struggling with their own battles. May you all succeed through this life and be able to please the ONE alone!” Yours truly, Feroze Khan”, he concluded. 


