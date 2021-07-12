 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. File photo
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. File photo

  • Fawad Chaudhry says efforts are being made to move forward through a peaceful settlement.
  • Says Pakistan's land not being used against Afghanistan.
  • Adds country’s political and parliamentary leadership has developed consensus on principle of non-interference.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the government is keeping a close eye on developments taking place in Afghanistan and will not let these affect Pakistan.

The information minister said every effort  is being made to move forward with a peaceful and consensus-driven government in Kabul.

The statement from the federal minister came amid a worsening situation in the neighbouring country, with the national leadership calling on world powers to settle the issue through dialogue.

With its eyes on Kabul, the Taliban claim to have captured 85% of the Afghan territory. 

“But even if it does not happen, its effects will not be allowed to influence Pakistan and our Afghan policy is in Pakistan’s interest,” Fawad stated.

Related items

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated in unequivocal terms that Pakistan would be part of peace efforts in Afghanistan, but not war.

The minister said Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hopefully, Afghanistan’s land will also not be used against Pakistan.

He said the country’s political and parliamentary leadership has developed a consensus on the principle of non-interference.

‘Pakistan cannot dictate us’

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan Suhail Shaheen said Pakistan is welcome to help the Taliban arrive at a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan but it "cannot dictate to us or impose its views on us".

Shaheen's remarks came during an interview with Geo News on programme "Jirga" late Sunday night.

Read more: FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

When asked how he views the Afghan Taliban's relations with Pakistan to be, especially in the context of reports that the Taliban are not willing to listen to Pakistan, the spokesperson had said: "We want brotherly relations. They are neighbours, a Muslim country, and we have shared values — historical, religious and cultural."

"They can help us in the peace process but can't dictate to us or impose their views. And this is against international principles," he had added.

On whether the Taliban accept the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or consider them opponents, after the TTP emir swore fealty to Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, Shaheen had said: "I do not know of the TTP emir swearing allegiance [to our leader] but I will tell you the policy of the Islamic Emirate."

"We will not allow the use of Afghan soil, neither by an individual nor by any group. I have said this in many interviews and I think our position is clear and known to all."

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan
Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House

Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House
Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains

Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains
Tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan

Tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan
FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan

Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan
Karachi reports fourth death of 2021 from Naegleria

Karachi reports fourth death of 2021 from Naegleria
Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP

Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP
Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue

Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue
COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto will not go to Washington during US visit: top PPP leader

Bilawal Bhutto will not go to Washington during US visit: top PPP leader
Monsoon 2021: Karachi suffers major power breakdown with first drop of rain

Monsoon 2021: Karachi suffers major power breakdown with first drop of rain

Latest

view all