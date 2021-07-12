Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. File photo

Fawad Chaudhry says efforts are being made to move forward through a peaceful settlement.

Says Pakistan's land not being used against Afghanistan.

Adds country’s political and parliamentary leadership has developed consensus on principle of non-interference.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the government is keeping a close eye on developments taking place in Afghanistan and will not let these affect Pakistan.

The information minister said every effort is being made to move forward with a peaceful and consensus-driven government in Kabul.

The statement from the federal minister came amid a worsening situation in the neighbouring country, with the national leadership calling on world powers to settle the issue through dialogue.

With its eyes on Kabul, the Taliban claim to have captured 85% of the Afghan territory.

“But even if it does not happen, its effects will not be allowed to influence Pakistan and our Afghan policy is in Pakistan’s interest,” Fawad stated.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated in unequivocal terms that Pakistan would be part of peace efforts in Afghanistan, but not war.



The minister said Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hopefully, Afghanistan’s land will also not be used against Pakistan.

He said the country’s political and parliamentary leadership has developed a consensus on the principle of non-interference.

‘Pakistan cannot dictate us’

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan Suhail Shaheen said Pakistan is welcome to help the Taliban arrive at a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan but it "cannot dictate to us or impose its views on us".

Shaheen's remarks came during an interview with Geo News on programme "Jirga" late Sunday night.

Read more: FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

When asked how he views the Afghan Taliban's relations with Pakistan to be, especially in the context of reports that the Taliban are not willing to listen to Pakistan, the spokesperson had said: "We want brotherly relations. They are neighbours, a Muslim country, and we have shared values — historical, religious and cultural."

"They can help us in the peace process but can't dictate to us or impose their views. And this is against international principles," he had added.

On whether the Taliban accept the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or consider them opponents, after the TTP emir swore fealty to Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, Shaheen had said: "I do not know of the TTP emir swearing allegiance [to our leader] but I will tell you the policy of the Islamic Emirate."

"We will not allow the use of Afghan soil, neither by an individual nor by any group. I have said this in many interviews and I think our position is clear and known to all."