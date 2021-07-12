 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe

By
Ahmed Faraz

Monday Jul 12, 2021

A collage of Nayab Nadeems picures. Photo: File
A collage of Nayab Nadeem's picures. Photo: File

  • Police obtain Nayab's call records. 
  • Twenty-nine year-old model was found dead in her Lahore residence on Sunday. 
  • Nayab had arrived in Lahore from Dubai recently. 

LAHORE: Police have decided to expand the scope of murder probe of model Nayab Nadeem by including her close friends in the investigation as well. 

Nayab, a Lahore-based model, was found dead at her residence in Lahore's Defence B area on Sunday.

Read more: Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore

The 29-year-old model was strangulated, police had said, adding that unidentified men had also subjected her to torture. Nayab lived alone at her residence.

Police said the murderer had taken the slain model's phone with him and had escaped from the backside of the house. 

"After [scrutinising] the phone details, her close friends have been included in the investigation," said police. 

Police delved into details of the case, revealing that her body was found on the floor inside her residence and that the model had been strangled. 

"The deceased had returned to Lahore from Dubai recently," confirmed police, adding that her body had been handed back to her relatives after conducting a postmortem. 

Police said the suspect, after killing her, tried to paint it as a rape-and-murder crime. 

Stepbrother finds model dead 

Police said they had filed a case on the complaint of Nayab's stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

Police said there were marks on her neck, while the Punjab Forensic Science Agency experts had also arrived at the murder site to collect samples from the crime scene.

Police had said there are no signs that indicate a robbery had taken place in the house, police had said. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI could not prove corruption against PML-N govt: Shahbaz

PTI could not prove corruption against PML-N govt: Shahbaz
Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan
Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House

Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House
Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains

Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains
Tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan

Tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan
FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan

Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan
Karachi reports fourth death of 2021 from Naegleria

Karachi reports fourth death of 2021 from Naegleria
Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP

Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP
Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue

Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue
COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

Latest

view all