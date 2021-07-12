 
Monday Jul 12 2021
Web Desk

Olivia Jade reacts to college admissions scandal dig on Gossip Girl reboot

Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Olivia Jade Giannulli is giving answers regarding a line used in the premier episode of the Gossip Girl reboot.

The 21-year-old reacted to a line referencing her family in particular to her mother Lori Loughlin’s role in the infamous college admissions scandal.

In the HBO Max show, character Monet De Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) says, "You as someone who loses is bad for business," to which Luna La (Zión Moreno) replies, "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

She shared a video of herself on TikTok watching the clip as shook her head and wrote, "No, I didn't," in the caption of her video.



