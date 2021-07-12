Govt to grant three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha: sources

 
Monday Jul 12 2021
Children hugging each other after Eid prayers in the compound of a mosque. Photo: File
The Government of Pakistan on Monday has decided that it would grant a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Geo News reported, citing sources.

As per the report, the holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 — marking the three days of Eid. 

Sources said that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the Prime Minister, suggesting a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.

In case of three holidays, employees will have to resume offices on the third day of Eid, sources said.

Govt employees expecting longer holidays

On the other hand, government employees had been hoping to get nine days off for Eid-ul-Adha this year, Jang had reported Saturday morning.

The crescent moon of the month of Zil Hajj was not spotted in Saudi Arabia, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter. So the first day of Zil Hajj will be on July 11, while Eid will fall on July 20.

According to the publication's report, the Eid holidays in Pakistan were expected to start from Saturday, July 17.

Since the Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by the Eid-ul-Adha holidays on July 21, 22 and 23, government employees had been expecting to get a total of nine days off. Offices are expected to reopen from July 25.

No official announcement, however, has been made by the government yet. 

