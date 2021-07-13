 
Billie Eilish hits back at trolls slamming her new music

Billie Eilish hits back at trolls slamming her new music

Billie Eilish has lashed out at trolls who have criticised her new music and said she is in her 'flop era'.

The Grammy winner responded in a TikTok video to an online critic who made a dig at the songbird over her music.

The 19-year-old singer, in her sassy video, filmed herself responding to a rude comment, which said: "Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…"

Billie covers her mouth, while secretly smiling behind her hand as she rolls her eyes in disgust. Her hit song NDA plays in the background as she gave the haters a sarcastic response.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "Literally all I see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours."

The music sensation made the headlines in May when she fronted Vogue's June 2021 cover. Her Instagram post got everyone talking, and the star's fierce new look also attracted missive comments. It quickly became one of the fastest-liked pictures on social media platform.

Billei Eilish, who is known for rocking baggy clothes, in British Vogue cover shoot showed her transformed into the epitome of old Hollywood glamour with corset styles and blonde tresses.

