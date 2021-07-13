 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Naseeruddin Shah believes Dilip Kumar 'didn't do enough' for Indian Cinema: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah believes Dilip Kumar did not do enough for Indian Cinema: Heres Why
Naseeruddin Shah believes Dilip Kumar 'did not do enough' for Indian Cinema: Here's Why

Naseeruddin Shah is critically analyzing late actor Dilip Kumar's glorious career.

In a recent chat with The Indian Express, the 70-year-old star discussed the shortcomings of the Devdas star as a pioneer member of Bollywood.

"Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart," began Shah.

Shah talked about how Dilip Kumar never worked towards imparting his cinematic wisdom to many new-age actors of his era nor did he ever direct a movie throughout his career.

"He produced only one film, didn’t direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews,” he wrote.

In his statement, Shah went on to add that the industry could greatly benefit from Kumar's technique and method of acting only if he were more interactive.

“It’s baffling why a man as conscious of his place in history as he was should be reluctant to record his interaction with some of the admittedly great filmmakers of his time or say anything really informative about the nature of his work and technique," he questioned.

"I wish, at some point, he had at least been forthright about the travails involved in retaining legions of devoted fans,” said Shah

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan responds to nose job rumors: 'zoom in to my nose'

Mahira Khan responds to nose job rumors: 'zoom in to my nose'
Shaniera Akram expresses disappointment at Minal Khan's viral video

Shaniera Akram expresses disappointment at Minal Khan's viral video
Deepika Padukone admits 'Cocktail' changed her life: 'I was ready for it'

Deepika Padukone admits 'Cocktail' changed her life: 'I was ready for it'
Minal Khan serenades fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, video goes viral

Minal Khan serenades fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, video goes viral
Neha Kakkar over the moon as she reaches 60 million Instagram followers

Neha Kakkar over the moon as she reaches 60 million Instagram followers
Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note to mark 19 years of ‘Devdas’

Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note to mark 19 years of ‘Devdas’
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’
Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday

Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday
Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?
'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance

'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance
Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

Latest

view all