Naseeruddin Shah believes Dilip Kumar 'didn't do enough' for Indian Cinema: Here's Why

Naseeruddin Shah believes Dilip Kumar 'did not do enough' for Indian Cinema: Here's Why

Naseeruddin Shah is critically analyzing late actor Dilip Kumar's glorious career.

In a recent chat with The Indian Express, the 70-year-old star discussed the shortcomings of the Devdas star as a pioneer member of Bollywood.

"Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart," began Shah.



Shah talked about how Dilip Kumar never worked towards imparting his cinematic wisdom to many new-age actors of his era nor did he ever direct a movie throughout his career.



"He produced only one film, didn’t direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews,” he wrote.

In his statement, Shah went on to add that the industry could greatly benefit from Kumar's technique and method of acting only if he were more interactive.

“It’s baffling why a man as conscious of his place in history as he was should be reluctant to record his interaction with some of the admittedly great filmmakers of his time or say anything really informative about the nature of his work and technique," he questioned.

"I wish, at some point, he had at least been forthright about the travails involved in retaining legions of devoted fans,” said Shah